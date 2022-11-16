David Harbour Says His Bad Santa Film Violent Night Is Like ‘Two Movies in One’

David Harbour is one of the busiest actors in the business. When he’s not filming Stranger Things, or teasing upcoming MCU movie Thunderbolts, he’s kicking butts and taking names as Santa in the upcoming holiday film, Violent Night. Recently, the star spoke about what audiences should expect from this non-traditional Christmas movie, and his crime-fighting Santa Claus.

David Harbour: Violent Night is like Die Hard and Miracle on 34th Street combined

BARE-KNUCKLE ACTION. CHRISTMAS CHEER. And a dash of MAGIC. Take a look inside the ingredients that make #ViolentNight “AN INSTANT HOLIDAY CLASSIC.” Only in theaters December 2. pic.twitter.com/5l7WoyTCxr — Violent Night (@ViolentNight) November 16, 2022

“It’s like two movies in one,” says Harbour of Violent Night. “Die Hard: trapped in a house, mercenaries, vault underneath, $300 million; and then you have Miracle on 34th Street, and they just sort of smash together.” With both of these films considered Christmas classics, it’s clear to see that the influences, albeit polar opposite, have come from for this Universal Pictures release.

His co-star, John Leguizamo, plays the villain of the feature. Speaking about Harbour’s take on Claus, he says: “This Santa is very different than anything you’ve ever seen. This Santa has baggage.” That may have something to do with the 10,000 years that have passed since he started giving out toys.

“He creates this commercialist, horrible world,” Harbour adds, “where kids just want more, more, more.” Sound familiar? Fortunately, one little girl is still on the ‘Nice List’, and when she is put in mortal peril, along with her family, because of the money that resides underneath their home, Santa steps in to try and save the day.

From the producers behind John Wick and Deadpool 2, and directed by Tommy Wirkola, this dark action-comedy movie also stars Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Violent Night comes to theaters on December 2, 2022.

In other news, James Gunn teased Mr. Terrific joining the DC Universe, and The Batman 2022 deleted scene revealed a Batgirl Easter Egg.