Modern Warfare 2 M13B Assault Rifle Being Sold on eBay Due to Unlock Difficulty

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 M13B assault rifle is being sold on eBay by enterprising players for those who are having difficulty with its unlock requirements. The weapon can only be unlocked in the DMZ mode in Warzone 2, and players are resorting to paying random strangers to help them unlock it more easily.

Buying the Modern Warfare 2 M13B assault rifle is easier than unlocking it

The M13B assault rifle can be found by killing a chemist in the Warzone 2 DMZ mode. Players then need to extract with the weapon, but only the player holding the weapon at the time of extraction will unlock it in their inventory. However, if a teammate has unlocked the weapon in a prior match, the team can rush to the extraction point where that teammate can drop the weapon for another player to carry through extraction.

Those struggling to find a teammate with the weapon are heading over to eBay where other Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are offering to drop the M13b assault rifle for prices starting from as little as $2.50, as spotted by Eurogamer. With cross-play enabled, players don’t even have to worry about platforms either.

The weapon is due to be released as part of a weapon bundle at a later date, but you can expect to spend more than $2.50 on that bundle, so it’s fairly easy to see why players are resorting to this tactic.