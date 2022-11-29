Splatoon 3 Big Run Event Date and Time Revealed

Ahead of Splatoon 3’s Chill Season 2022 — which is dropping shortly — the newest gameplay mode, Big Run, has been confirmed to start in mid-December. Big Run is setting up to be a twist on the original Salmon Run co-op mode’s format, where players will be competing against waves of Salmonid enemies and completing missions together. Here’s when the Splatoon 3 Big Run event date and time are scheduled for.

The first Big Run opening weekend event will begin on 9 December (12/9) at 4 PM PT and will continue until 12 December at 4 PM PT.

This initial mid-December event will take place on the Wahoo World map, where the Salmonids will be taking over players’ home turf in Splatsville.

Not much has been revealed on the exact nature of this co-op mode, other than being an evolution of the Salmon Run wave-based mode from previous Splatoon titles.

Promotional material shared by Nintendo looks to show a Squid Kid holding a golden Salmonid trophy, which likely means these could be taking the place of the Golden Eggs usually required to complete the mode’s challenges.

