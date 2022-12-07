In Chainsaw Man, Denji is both the main character and the titular devil hero. It seems highly unlikely, then, that the manga’s creator Fujimoto Tatsuki would choose to kill him off, but does Denji die in Chainsaw Man for real? If so, how many seasons can the anime on Crunchyroll go on for?

Is Denji dead in the Chainsaw Man manga?

As of the time of writing, Denji is not dead in either the Chainsaw Man manga or anime. However, he has technically died or got really close to death on multiple occasions during the manga’s run.

IMAGE: Crunchyroll

Denji has pretty much died at least at one point in the series, which is right at the beginning when he first becomes Chainsaw Man. He is attacked by the Yakuza, Zombie Devil, and devils and left for dead in the first episode of the anime. This is when he fuses his heart with the chainsaw dog devil Pochita, who is also near death. This adds the cord to his chest that allows him to transform into Chainsaw Man.

There are other times during the manga where Denji nearly dies or is on the brink of death. The most notable is actually when another major character, Power the blood devil, dies. This occurs during the Control Devil arc of the Chainsaw Man manga, around issues 81-91. Denji almost dies and Power gives some of her own blood to save him, which results in her death.

Power’s death is one of the most surprising events in Chainsaw Man’s run, especially as she is such a popular character. While it seems unlikely that writer and illustrator Fujimoto Tatsuki would go so far as to kill Denji himself, anything can happen in the world of Chainsaw Man.

The Chainsaw Man anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll, in both Japanese with subtitles and English dub forms.