Modern Warfare 2: When is the MW2 Double XP Weekend End Time?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has seen some big changes this past week as its mid-season update rolled out, with Activision hosting a MW2 double XP weekend and double weapon XP event to celebrate. With a number of letdowns such as frustrating bugs with loadouts not saving appearing, players have at least had the boosted XP to help ease the pain. The weekend-long affair has also seen a free-to-play weekend running in tandem for those looking to try out the game’s multiplayer without having to commit to a full purchase.

What time does the MW2 Double XP weekend end?

The Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend began on 15 December 2022 and will run until today, 19 December 2022, when the boosted slot will end at 10 AM PT/ 12 PM CT.

Until then, players will have the opportunity to level as many guns of their choice to unlock any sorely needed attachments. Activision has yet to confirm any future double XP weekends, which often see the highest uptick in live player counts, however, the holiday period often sees lots of players jumping on over their breaks.

For more Modern Warfare guides, check out how to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle and if there’s a Bounty Mode release date yet.