Fortnite Shotgun Strike Siphon Augment Removed: Why Is It Gone?

Fortnite‘s latest major update introduced plenty of new Oathbound quests, the Falcon Scout drone item, and two new Siphon-based Reality Augments. One of which, the Shotgun Strike augment, has already been disabled not even a day into update 23.20’s release, due to issues with its health-absorbing siphon ability. This apparent bug follows a storm of issues experienced by players who were being “successfully logged out” when actually trying to log in on the same day the new content launched.

Fortnite Shotgun Strike glitch: Why is it removed?

Shotgun Strike was removed due to a pretty obviously unintended mechanic where players with the augment equipped could shoot their teammates with a shotgun to trigger the Siphon effect and heal up without damaging them. Epic Games are aware of the issue and working on it on Trello, but hasn’t provided an estimated time for the fix to be released.

The Shotgun Striker (Siphon) Augment has been disabled due to a bug where you could heal off of your teammates! pic.twitter.com/N3wTkuV92D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2023

The other Siphon-focused augment, Rarity Check is still in the game and working as intended though, so using any common and uncommon weapons with the augment and getting eliminations will earn some health back.

