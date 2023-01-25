Fortnite Big Bush Bomb Quest: How to Throw Down Bushes and Hide In Them

Fortnite‘s 23.20 major patch changes to Chapter 4, Season 1 have introduced plenty of fresh content like the Falcon Scout and new Siphon Reality Augments, along with an upcoming The Kid LAROI concert and skin later this week. Just yesterday, the new Big Bush Bomb item dropped in-game, and one of the weekly quests involves throwing it down to hide in one of the bushes it generates, all in the name of stealth.

Fortnite Weekly: Throw down bushes and hide in them

To complete this quest, the player will need to find and equip Big Bush Bombs on the map and set up a personal stealth shrub to hide in.

To throw down bushes and hide in them, players need to start a game of Fortnite and do the following: Locate Big Bush Bombs on the map. You can find Big Bush Bombs as regular map loot, in supply drops, and in both standard and Oathbound chests. Equip the Bombs. Aim and press the shoot button to throw down a bush anywhere. Walk into the bush and crouch. This will mark the quest complete and will reward 16,000 XP.

