Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 Ending Teases Season 7 Hunt

The launch of Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 on Adult Swim brings the latest season to a close, but also sets up season 7. While not quite as epic as season 5’s universe-shattering conclusion, the Rick and Morty season 6 finale still offers some big teases for season 7 alongside a callback to the season’s premiere episode.

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 sets up the Season 7 Rick Prime hunt

The ending of the Rick and Morty season 6 finale makes it clear that season 7 will see the duo go after Rick Prime. This version of Rick was established in previous seasons as the one who killed the show Rick’s wife and Beth. Our Rick has been hunting him ever since and he finally caught up with him in season 6 episode 1 after portal travel was stopped. There, it was established that Rick Prime is actually Morty’s real grandfather.

IMAGE: Adult Swim

In the season 6 finale, ‘Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,’ fans discovered that Rick has actually been a robot since the beginning of season 6 episode 9. He swapped himself out in order to concentrate on hunting Rick Prime. At the end of episode 10, Rick discovers that Prime somehow appears all over the galaxy. He accepts Morty’s help and promises that it will take over his life. “Rick and Morty season 7: hunting my nemesis,” Rick says. He also says it won’t be every episode, or it may even “happen in the background.”

The Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 post-credits scene continues the season finale tradition of bringing back Mr. Poopybutthole to break the fourth wall and address the audience. Mr. Poopybutthole is getting over his wife leaving him by getting in shape. He doesn’t offer any particular insight into season 7, however, and instead breaks his legs while trying to lift weights.

The Rick and Morty season 7 release date has not yet been decided but the show will likely return at the end of 2023.