When Is the Next Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend Date?

Overwatch 2 launched with a myriad of login errors and server issues that have dampened players’ enthusiasm for the game. As an apology, Blizzard is running several Double Match XP weekends to help players make up for lost time. When is the next Overwatch 2 double XP weekend?

Blizzard will be running several Double Match XP weekends although they are yet to confirm the dates for any of them. We’re expecting the next Overwatch 2 Double XP weekend to take place sooner rather than later in an effort to appease players after the myriad of launch issues the game has suffered. These include locked characters, migration queue resets, achievement disconnect issues, bugged weekly challenges, and accidental skin purchases.

As part of the apology for the game’s launch issues, players will also be receiving a free Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm just for signing into the game after October 25. It may go some way to appease players for the many errors and bugs the game has suffered since launch, but players seem to be more concerned as to when those bugs will be fixed. Blizzard is planning on releasing another update sometime between October 12-14 with further stability updates promised for the future.