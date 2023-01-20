Fire Emblem Engage Bond Rings: Where to Find Bond Fragments and How to Meld

Fire Emblem Engage‘s launch has seen players already obsessing over each new feature, including who to romance and the simultaneous release of some Three Houses DLC, with the Bond Ring mechanic piquing many an interest. Locating Bond Fragments, a necessary material in order to meld Bond Rings will be an upgrade requirement most players will want to fulfill at some point.

Bond Rings are equipable items that can boost your already powerful Emblems and units, and Engage has included a crafting mechanic to help players create and curate their own, so let’s get into it.

Fire Emblem Engage: How to get Bond Fragments and craft Bond Rings

Acquiring Bond Fragments is actually quite easy, simply taking part in the narrative and completing story missions will grant players these valuable materials. Players will need to acquire at least 100 Bond Fragments in order to craft one Bond Ring and head to Somniel’s Ring Chamber to begin.

To craft a Bond Ring: Head to Somniel’s Ring Chamber and interact with the pedestal. Select the unit you wish to make a Bond Ring for. You can opt to craft one or 10 Bond Rings at a time if you have the required Fragments.

How to meld Bond Rings

Upgrading Bond Rings requires the player to meld different tiered rings together, the Bond Ring tiers are as follows: S, A, B, and C tiers. The idea is that you’re merging two Bond Rings to create a stronger single one and raise its tier.

To meld Bond Rings, follow the same steps as when crafting, but this time choose the Meld option when interacting with the pedestal. Choose the two rings you’d like to combine and a cutscene will trigger. Voilà, a brand new Bond Ring. Rinse and repeat as many times as needed to score some serious upgrades.